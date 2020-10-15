UNM football: 8 players, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
UNM football: 8 players, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

UNM football: 8 players, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 15, 2020 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM football practices and team activities were paused Thursday after eight players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez, the players and the coach are quarantined. He added that an additional 10-12 individuals were quarantined after contract tracing was done.

The Lobos are scheduled to start their 2020 season on Oct. 24 against Colorado State. As of Thursday, no changes to the schedule were planned. 


