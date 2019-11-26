UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways

Nunez said conversations with Davie about parting way started Sunday. He said they mutually agreed on terms by Monday.

However, Davie still appeared to be caught off guard by the timing.

"I thought there was some signals imminent that there would be a change,” Davie said. “I did think that I would be able to coach the last game without this being - happen before the last game. From that standpoint it caught me a little by surprise."

Davie went 35-63 as head coach of the Lobos, including a New Mexico Bowl victory.

Off the field, Davie team has the best academic record in school history.

The terms of Davie's buyout have not been finalized.

His contract says if termination is requested by the university - and Davie agrees - he could get the remainder of his contract paid out, which is over $800,000.

Davie would not say whether the decision to leave the program was mutual.

"I take pride in doing things the right way,” Davie said. “Whatever my conversations regarding that, I think are best to keep it internal.”