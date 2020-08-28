UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott | KOB 4
UNM football players condemn Urlacher's comments about NBA boycott

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 28, 2020 02:48 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM football players condemned Brian Urlarcher's statement, which was critical of the NBA boycott following the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In a statement, the players said the "nation that we call home is plagued with disparity amongst its own citizens and injustices that touch every single corner of this land."

The statement goes on to say that people with a platform, such as Urlacher's, have a responsibility and obligation to use it wisely and respectfully. 

The players say they look forward to sitting down with Urlacher to discuss why his comments were hurtful to them. 


