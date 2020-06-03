UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir issues statement about racial injustice

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Paul Weir, UNM head basketball coach, said he has a long way to go in understanding the role he plays in combating and perpetuating racial injustice.
Weir issued a statement Thursday-- in which he questioned his ascension to a "position of considerable power" as a white man.
Weir said he's witnessed institutional subjugation processes oppress African Americans during his career.
Weir ended his statement by saying that it is essential he, his family and the team contribute towards solutions that conquer racial injustice.
A statement from Head Coach Paul Weir: pic.twitter.com/z3OlGMnaF5— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) June 3, 2020
