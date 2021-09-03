UNM Lobos announce 2021 Hall of Honor class

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 03, 2021 12:56 PM
Created: September 03, 2021 12:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of New Mexico athletics announced on Friday four individuals and a team were named to the Hall of Honor's Class of 2021.
Baseball coach Ray Birmingham, golfer Joellyn Erdmann Crooks, basketball player Hunter Green, track & field athlete Clarence Robinson and the 2002-2003 women's basketball team, on Thursday, will be inducted into the Hall.
Football player Jerry Buckner and basketball player George Scott will also be inducted as the 2021 Distinguished Service Award winners.
At the ceremony, 2020-21 Coach of the Year Heather Dyche (soccer), Female Athlete of the Year Gwen Maly (soccer) and Male Athlete of the Year Sam Choi (golf) will also be celebrated.
The award dinner will be held Thursday, October 14, at 6 p.m. at the Events Center at Sandia Golf Club. Tickets are available for $60 each or $600 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, call the UNM Alumni Lettermen's Association at 505-925-5905.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company