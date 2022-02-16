UNM Lobos unveil 2022 football schedule | KOB 4

UNM Lobos unveil 2022 football schedule

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 16, 2022 01:52 PM
Created: February 16, 2022 01:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of New Mexico Lobos football unveiled its 2022 schedule Wednesday.

The season will start at home for the first three weeks as the Lobos face Maine, Boise State and UTEP – Sept. 3, 10 and 17 respectively.

The Mountain West Conference opener is Sept. 10 vs. Boise State at home. 

The Lobos will also host regular-season conference match-ups at home against Wyoming, Fresno State and San Diego State – Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 19, respectively. 

Full 2022 UNM Lobos football schedule:

  • Sept. 3 vs. Maine 
  • Sept. 10 vs. Boise State
  • Sept. 17 vs. UTEP
  • Sept. 24 at LSU 
  • Oct. 1 at UNLV
  • Oct. 8 vs. Wyoming
  • Oct. 15 at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 22 vs. Fresno State
  • Nov. 5 at Utah State
  • Nov. 12 at Air Force
  • Nov. 19 vs. San Diego State
  • Nov. 26 at Colorado State 

(bold denotes home game; underline denotes non-conference game)


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

