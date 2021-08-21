UNM Lobos make COVID-19 changes

Lee Faria
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico is gearing up for the upcoming football season and with COVID cases surging — people can expect to see some changes.
UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said the university is still working out some details about the public health order with the state, but right now -- there's no mask mandate at University Stadium. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
“It's easy to transfer, very similar many of them, I think Isotopes do it now. It's very similar to what you have at, when you go to the airport with your boarding pass, very similar process, but it's new for us,” said Nunez.
Expect to buy concessions through mobile devices -- and pay for parking.
Nunez said the changes will increase safety. By getting rid of cash in the parking lots, there will be an extra $2 credit processing fee charge.
Another big change is a new policy that only allows fans to bring in small, clear bags.
Nunez said wait times in lines should also go down with these changes.
“This is again something that is an industry standard now more so than ever. We encourage all our fans to go out there purchase those clear bags, make sure when you get to our venues all our venues for all our events from basketball to football to baseball everything will be clear bag policy,” he said.
80% of season tickets were renewed and around 1,000 new season tickets have been sold.
