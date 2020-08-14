UNM men's basketball assistant coach arrested for DWI | KOB 4
UNM men's basketball assistant coach arrested for DWI

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 12:39 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 12:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandon Mason, an assistant coach with UNM men's basketball, was arrested for aggravated DWI early Friday morning. He has been suspended from coaching until further notice. 

According to a criminal complaint, Mason was arrested around 12:25 a.m. near Paseo del Norte and Louisana. Police said Mason was stopped after he failed to maintain his lane and failed to stop while leaving a private business in the area. 

When deputies approached Mason, they noted he was showing signs of impairment. 

The complaint states that Mason performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Police said Mason told an officer it was "impossible" to complete that field sobriety test because he had back surgery last year. He also refused a breathalyzer test.

Mason was arrested and has been released. 

The UNM Athletic Department released the following statement:

"Early this morning, The University of New Mexico Athletic Department became aware that assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Mason was arrested for aggravated DWI. At this time, Coach Mason is suspended from all coaching duties until further notice. When the timing is appropriate, the department will provide an update on the situation."


