UNM men's basketball assistant coach arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandon Mason, an assistant coach with UNM men's basketball, was arrested for aggravated DWI early Friday morning. He has been suspended from coaching until further notice.

According to a criminal complaint, Mason was arrested around 12:25 a.m. near Paseo del Norte and Louisana. Police said Mason was stopped after he failed to maintain his lane and failed to stop while leaving a private business in the area.