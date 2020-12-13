UNM men's basketball outlasts Rice, 72-61 in season opener

"We were kind of nervous at the beginning because we really haven't played with each other that much, but you know I really like the way we came out today and played especially being our first game," Maluach said.



"It's an amazing feeling," said head coach Paul Weir. "I told the guys after the game how proud I am of them to be able to go out and compete this way given all the different things that they've had to go through."

The Lobos will play Our Lady of the Lake Tuesday, Dec. 15.