UNM men's basketball outlasts Rice, 72-61 in season opener

Brandon Ortega
Created: December 13, 2020 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo men's basketball team tipped off their season against Rice University Sunday.
UNM was the last team in the Mountain West Conference to hit the floor.
Makuach Maluach had 23 points as New Mexico topped Rice 72-61.
Rod Brown had 11 points for New Mexico (1-0). Bayron Matos added 10 points.
"We were kind of nervous at the beginning because we really haven't played with each other that much, but you know I really like the way we came out today and played especially being our first game," Maluach said.
"It's an amazing feeling," said head coach Paul Weir. "I told the guys after the game how proud I am of them to be able to go out and compete this way given all the different things that they've had to go through."
The Lobos will play Our Lady of the Lake Tuesday, Dec. 15.
