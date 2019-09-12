UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule
Joshua Panas
September 12, 2019 03:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM men's basketball team released its 2019-2020 schedule on Thrusday.
The Lobos will start the season on Nov. 6 by hosting Eastern New Mexico at The Pit.
UNM will play New Mexico State on Nov. 21 in Las Cruces. The two teams will square off again in Albuquerque on Dec. 14.
The Lobos will also play Nevada, which is coached by former UNM Head Coach Steve Alford, on Jan. 25 in Reno an on Feb. in Albuquerque.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: September 12, 2019 03:17 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved