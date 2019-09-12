UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule

UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule

Joshua Panas
September 12, 2019 03:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM men's basketball team released its 2019-2020 schedule on Thrusday.

Advertisement

The Lobos will start the season on Nov. 6 by hosting Eastern New Mexico at The Pit.

UNM will play New Mexico State on Nov. 21 in Las Cruces. The two teams will square off again in Albuquerque on Dec. 14.

The Lobos will also play Nevada, which is coached by former UNM Head Coach Steve Alford, on Jan. 25 in Reno an on Feb. in Albuquerque.

Click here to view the full schedule

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: September 12, 2019 03:17 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl was a no-show in court
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl was a no-show in court
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Advertisement



UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule
UNM men's basketball team releases full 2019-2020 schedule
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue