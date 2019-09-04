UNM, NMSU getting huge checks to play highly-ranked teams
Patrick Hayes
September 04, 2019 06:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University football programs will be getting national exposure.
The Aggies will take on No. 2-ranked Alabama on Sept. 7. The Lobos will play No. 8-ranked Notre Dame on Sept. 14.
In addition to the exposure and experience, the NMSU will get $1.7 million for participating in the gaim.
UNM will earn $1.1 million for visiting South Bend, Indiana, where Lobo head coach Bob Davie previously coached.
UNM officials have not said if he will make the trip. He is recovering from a medical episode suffered after UNM’s first game of the season.
Getting paid to play tougher teams is nothing new. Schools all over the country pay other schools to participate in a game.
UNM paid Sam Houston State $350,000 to play in Albuquerque in their season opener.
The Lobos came away with a 39-31 victory.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 04, 2019 06:31 PM
Created: September 04, 2019 03:48 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved