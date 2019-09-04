UNM, NMSU getting huge checks to play highly-ranked teams

UNM will earn $1.1 million for visiting South Bend, Indiana, where Lobo head coach Bob Davie previously coached.

UNM officials have not said if he will make the trip. He is recovering from a medical episode suffered after UNM’s first game of the season.

Getting paid to play tougher teams is nothing new. Schools all over the country pay other schools to participate in a game.

UNM paid Sam Houston State $350,000 to play in Albuquerque in their season opener.

The Lobos came away with a 39-31 victory.