UNM releases 8-game fall football schedule

Updated: October 01, 2020 02:33 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 02:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico released its fall football schedule.
The Lobos will begin the season under first year head coach Danny Gonzales in Fort Collins against Colorado State University.
The second game of the season is scheduled to be played in Albuquerque. However, it's still unclear whether the governor will allow games to be played in the state during the pandemic.
Full schedule:
Oct. 24: UNM at CSU
Oct. 31: UNM vs. San Jose State
Nov. 7: UNM at Hawaii
Nov. 14: UNM vs. Nevada
Nov. 21: UNM at Air Force
Nov. 28: UNM at Utah State
Dec. 5: UNM vs. Wyoming
Dec. 12: UNM vs. Fresno State
