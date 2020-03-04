UNM superfan roots for the Lobos at the Mountain West Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—JC Lopez knows a thing or two about rooting for the home team. A true ambassador for Lobo athletics, Lopez attends every event while sporting his Lobo gear.

“My dad taking me to the Lobo basketball games down in Johnson gym and one of the memories I remember was going to the game and not being able to get in the game and they send us all to Carlisle Gym. It was the first game ever seen on close circuit TV,” Lopez said.