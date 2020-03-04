UNM superfan roots for the Lobos at the Mountain West Tournament

Lee Faria
Created: March 04, 2020 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—JC Lopez knows a thing or two about rooting for the home team. A true ambassador for Lobo athletics, Lopez attends every event while sporting his Lobo gear.
“My dad taking me to the Lobo basketball games down in Johnson gym and one of the memories I remember was going to the game and not being able to get in the game and they send us all to Carlisle Gym. It was the first game ever seen on close circuit TV,” Lopez said.
Lopez said attending games has never been a matter of winning or losing.
“I want to win, don't give me wrong, but it's not about winning or losing—it's about supporting the team that we love. Each student athletes are part of us,” he said.
Click the video above to see the interview with Lobo super fan JC Lopez.
