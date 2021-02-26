UNM to part ways with Lobo basketball coach Paul Weir

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Men's Basketball Coach Paul Weir will part ways with the Lobos at the end of the season.
UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez said the decision was mutually agreed upon.
"Paul and I agree that a change of leadership in our men's basketball program is in our best interest at this time," Nunez said.
The Lobos have struggled this season, accumulating a 6-14 record. The Lobos have one more regular season game ahead of the conference tournament.
Weir joined the Lobos in 2017 after serving as the head coach at New Mexico State University.
