UNM women's basketball team wins improbable Mountain West Conference title | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

UNM women's basketball team wins improbable Mountain West Conference title

UNM women's basketball team wins improbable Mountain West Conference title

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 05, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: March 05, 2021 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team finished an unusual regular season with a Mountain West Conference title.

With the regular season championship on the line, the Lobos defeated Colorado State, 71-62.

The Lobos swept the Rams in The Pit. The games against CSU were the only games the Lobos played on their home floor all season.

UNM played all of their other games on the road due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lobos will be the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference, which begins next week in Las Vegas. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Body found in vehicle at Sunport parking garage
APD: Body found in vehicle at Sunport parking garage
Amazon building sortation center on the West Side
Amazon building sortation center on the West Side
MVD expands in-person operations as COVID-19 case counts improve
MVD expands in-person operations as COVID-19 case counts improve
Man shot, killed at Imperial Inn Motel
Man shot, killed at Imperial Inn Motel
Prosecutors seek to charge couple with depraved-mind murder for fatal crash
Prosecutors seek to charge couple with depraved-mind murder for fatal crash