UNM women's basketball team wins improbable Mountain West Conference title

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 05, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: March 05, 2021 05:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team finished an unusual regular season with a Mountain West Conference title.
With the regular season championship on the line, the Lobos defeated Colorado State, 71-62.
The Lobos swept the Rams in The Pit. The games against CSU were the only games the Lobos played on their home floor all season.
UNM played all of their other games on the road due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Lobos will be the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference, which begins next week in Las Vegas.
