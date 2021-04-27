UNM women's soccer team needs PKs to defeat Navy in NCAA Tournament

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 27, 2021 07:03 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament Tuesday.
The Lobos defeated Navy in penalty kicks (4-2).
UNM trailed for most of the game. Navy scored in the first 30 seconds of the game. However, Alesia Garcia tied the game for UNM with a goal in the second half.
After no team scored in overtime, the game went to penalty kicks.
UNM missed their first penalty kick. However, Emily Johnson saved two penalty shots and every other UNM player made their kick to lift Lobos to victory.
The Lobos play TCU on Friday.
The penalty kick of a lifetime for @madihirschman— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) April 28, 2021
The @EaglesEldorado grad clinches the 1st NCAA tournament win ever for @UNMLoboWSoccer
Lobos beat Navy 4-2 in PK's
Highlights on @KOB4 @NMGameDay @HeatherDyche pic.twitter.com/h6kIpHrsi2
