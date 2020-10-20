UNM's first football game of the season called off

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 20, 2020 12:54 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 12:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM will not travel to Colorado State to play their opening game of the football season.
UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez made the announcement during a virtual press conference Tuesday. Nunez cited the COIVD-19 outbreak in New Mexico as the main reason to call off the game.
"We wanted to focus our efforts on testing and closing in on the bubble,” he said.
The Lobos shut down practice last week after multiple players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"The individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 last week are isolated at home and recovering-- did not need to admitted to hospital,” Nunez said.
The Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.
The game was supposed to be Danny Gonzales' first as head coach of the Lobos. He said the players were disappointed when he broke the news to them, but he added that they will start looking toward the future.
“It’s just another door that we have to get through," Gonzales said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates
