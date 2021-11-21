UNM's Jerrick Reed shares his passion for bowling

Brandon Ortega
Updated: November 21, 2021 10:34 PM
Created: November 21, 2021 09:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The UNM football players have many talents – especially off the gridiron.
When Jerrick Reed went to Olive Branch High School in Mississippi, football was his main passion, and then he went bowling.
“I couldn't really tell you when I started bowling, I think it was sometime in high school, the reason I joined my high school bowling team was because one of my closest friends Jaylin hassle was just like ‘hey we don't have anything to do after this football season so let's just join the bowling team for fun,’ so we actually did and it turns out it was actually pretty good at it, we went all the way to the regionals,” said Jerrick Reed.
Lobos wrap the season Friday at home with Utah State, kicks off at 11 a.m.
