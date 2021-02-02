UNM's series with SDSU reportedly called off

The Lobos are coming off back-to-back losses to Fresno State. They have struggled to get any footing as they continue to play all games on the road due to New Mexico's public health order.

"It's been a lot of games in a short amount of time, and it's continued to be a lot of games in a short amount of time," said Coach Paul Weir. "There's a physical wear down effect that's going on, but there's also a mental wear down affect. I'm doing my best to try to manage that when I see maybe some of the things you see. We haven't had a break, and I think now that has been our most challenging obstacle to get through."