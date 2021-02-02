UNM's series with SDSU reportedly called off | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

UNM's series with SDSU reportedly called off

Lee Faria
Updated: February 02, 2021 06:41 PM
Created: February 02, 2021 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lobos will not play San Diego State this week, according to a report in the San Diego Union Tribune. 

The paper says the Aztecs canceled their flight to Lubbock, where they were scheduled to take on UNM.

The Lobos are coming off back-to-back losses to Fresno State. They have struggled to get any footing as they continue to play all games on the road due to New Mexico's public health order.

"It's been a lot of games in a short amount of time, and it's continued to be a lot of games in a short amount of time," said Coach Paul Weir. "There's a physical wear down effect that's going on, but there's also a mental wear down affect. I'm doing my best to try to manage that when I see maybe some of the things you see. We haven't had a break, and I think now that has been our most challenging obstacle to get through."

UNM has not confirmed the report in the San Diego Union Tribune. KOB 4 is awaiting a response. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Law enforcement officers load a casket into a vehicle, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant in Florida on Tuesday, prompting a SWAT team to storm an apartment building where the suspect was holed up as neighbors huddled inside their homes. (WSVN-TV via AP)
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
FILE - In this Thursday, June 6, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Amazon said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Bezos is stepping down as CEO later in the year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
Officials report another positive COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse
Officials report another positive COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse
Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house
Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house