UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez reacts to postponement of fall sports | KOB 4
UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez reacts to postponement of fall sports

Brandon Ortega
Updated: August 11, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: August 11, 2020 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM will not have a fall sports season.

The Mountain West Conference announced Monday that fall sports would be postponed.

"These challenges, these different opportunities are being presented in front of us-- we will tackle them one-by-one, and try to have a plan in place that will allow our student athletes to be able to do what they do best," said UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez.

Football, volleyball, cross-country and women's soccer are the sports that will not take place in the fall.

However, there is the possibility that the sports will be played in the fall.

"There's a lot of factors that play into it. I'd like them to be able to like our cross-country team, as an example, they have a chance to compete for a national championship," Nuñez said. "I'd love to see them out there competing for national championship."

With no sports in the fall, student-athletes may want to return home and continue school online. Nunez said there is a process that would allow that to happen.

"If there are medical reasoning or mental health or because, you know what, again there are certain parameters that we can do as part of the NCAA unless they open up and allow us to do certain things differently. That's part of working with the NCAA which is challenging at times because we would like to have things answered yesterday," Nuñez said. 


