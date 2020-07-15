USF confirms NM United player was disciplined for sexual misconduct

United said they do not condone or tolerate sexual violence and have launched their own internal investigation.

An online petition includes numerous allegations of sexual assault by players on the USFCA's men's soccer team. Over 3,000 people have signed, calling for accountability and justice.

Full statement from Ellen Ryder, USF spokesperson:

"The University of San Francisco has received messages and has seen reports on social media with allegations of sexual misconduct by students who participated in the men’s intercollegiate soccer program. The university is taking these allegations seriously and our policy is clear: Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at USF. The stories that have been shared are deeply troubling and we thank individuals who have come forward. Reporting takes courage. The university is reviewing all information received to determine appropriate next steps, which will include an investigation by USF’s Title IX office.

The university can confirm that Manny Padilla was a student athlete at USF and that he was involved in a case of sexual misconduct involving another USF student. After an investigation by USF’s Title IX office, Mr. Padilla was found to be responsible and, as a result, he received disciplinary sanctions from the university."