Weir issues statement following announcement of his departure from the Lobos

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2021 12:36 PM
Created: March 02, 2021 12:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Men's Basketball Coach Paul Weir has issued a statement following Friday's announcement that he will part ways with the Lobos at the end of the season.
Weir joined the Lobos in 2017 after serving as the head coach at New Mexico State University. He had a $700,000 buyout in his contract with UNM.
Statement from Dr. Paul Weir pic.twitter.com/snS8fn0K2a— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 2, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company