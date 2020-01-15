Weir was a big reason why J.B. White verbally committed to the Lobos

Lee Faria
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- J.B. White, a basketball player at Santa Fe High School, is a future Lobo.
White, who was injured last season, had just about every college team in the country after him.
However, they many of them backed away-- with the exception of the Lobos.
The junior guard ended up giving UNM head basketball coach Paul Weir a verbal commitment.
“UNM was in contact with me, if not every day, every other day, always checking up on me,” White said. “Coach Weir was always making sure that I was good.”
