Weir was a big reason why J.B. White verbally committed to the Lobos

Lee Faria
Created: January 15, 2020 06:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- J.B. White, a basketball player at Santa Fe High School, is a future Lobo.

White, who was injured last season, had just about every college team in the country after him.

However, they many of them backed away-- with the exception of the Lobos.

The junior guard ended up giving UNM head basketball coach Paul Weir a verbal commitment.

“UNM was in contact with me, if not every day, every other day, always checking up on me,” White said. “Coach Weir was always making sure that I was good.”


