While supporting DACA, Rep. Haaland calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 22, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: November 22, 2019 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During a visit with constituents in Albuquerque, Rep. Deb Haaland had harsh words for President Trump’s plan to end DACA, a program that basically protects 700,000 immigrants from deportation.
"With respect to the racism that we've seen coming out of the White House, I think it will die – the racism part will die when the racist leaves the White House," Rep. Haaland said.
Former congressman and current New Mexico GOP Chairman Steve Pearce accused Haaland of using extreme language.
“When President Obama was in office, I didn't agree with him on policy but I never went to this level to attack him personally as the congresswoman is doing to the president," Pearce said.
Haaland spent Friday morning meeting with the New Mexico Dream Team, which recently traveled to Austin, Texas in support of DACA.
Their fate will soon be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pearce said he's voted for DACA in the past.
“We had a bill that was going to take care of the DACA program, but it failed because it was so permissive that we lost Republican votes and Nancy Pelosi wouldn't let any of the Democrats vote with us,” Pearce said.
Haaland thinks the justices will side with the president and end the program.
“Whenever anything goes to the Supreme Court, it's a worry so we'll just watch and hope they make the right decision,” Haaland said.
In New Mexico, about 7,000 young adults that benefit from DACA. It’s unclear what will happen to them if the program comes to an end.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company