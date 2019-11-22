While supporting DACA, Rep. Haaland calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'

Haaland spent Friday morning meeting with the New Mexico Dream Team, which recently traveled to Austin, Texas in support of DACA.

Their fate will soon be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Pearce said he's voted for DACA in the past.

“We had a bill that was going to take care of the DACA program, but it failed because it was so permissive that we lost Republican votes and Nancy Pelosi wouldn't let any of the Democrats vote with us,” Pearce said.

Haaland thinks the justices will side with the president and end the program.

“Whenever anything goes to the Supreme Court, it's a worry so we'll just watch and hope they make the right decision,” Haaland said.

In New Mexico, about 7,000 young adults that benefit from DACA. It’s unclear what will happen to them if the program comes to an end.