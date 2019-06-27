Who's the ultimate NM United fan? Vote now
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 11:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - There are a lot of great New Mexico United fans, but who is the biggest fan?
The USL team asked fans to send in their best videos to showcase just how big of a fan they are. According to the team's website, they had so many submissions that they had to pick a top seven and ask the public to ultimately decide.
Click here to view the submission videos and vote. Voting ends Friday.
The winner will receive an all-inclusive trip for two to the team's upcoming quarterfinal match in Minnesota. NM United will be taking on Minnesota United FC on July 10.
