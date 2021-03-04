Win over CSU gives UNM opportunity to play for MWC title in The Pit

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 04, 2021 07:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team will have an opportunity to win a Mountain West Conference regular season title Friday.
The Lobos earned the opportunity after defeating Colorado State Thursday night.
In their first game in The Pit this season, UNM beat CSU, 68-55.
The two teams will play again Friday in The Pit. However, no fans will be allowed inside due to COVID-19 restrictions in Bernalillo County.
The winner will be crowned the conference champion and earn the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company