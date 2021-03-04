Win over CSU gives UNM opportunity to play for MWC title in The Pit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Win over CSU gives UNM opportunity to play for MWC title in The Pit

Win over CSU gives UNM opportunity to play for MWC title in The Pit

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 04, 2021 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team will have an opportunity to win a Mountain West Conference regular season title Friday.

The Lobos earned the opportunity after defeating Colorado State Thursday night. 

In their first game in The Pit this season, UNM beat CSU, 68-55. 

The two teams will play again Friday in The Pit. However, no fans will be allowed inside due to COVID-19 restrictions in Bernalillo County. 

The winner will be crowned the conference champion and earn the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 259 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 259 additional COVID-19 cases
State auditor examining governor's use of contingency fund
State auditor examining governor's use of contingency fund
4INV: Gov. spent thousands in food, booze, dry cleaning in 2020 with taxpayer dollars
4INV: Gov. spent thousands in food, booze, dry cleaning in 2020 with taxpayer dollars
APS to begin hybrid model when Bernalillo County is in Green
APS to begin hybrid model when Bernalillo County is in Green
Albuquerque teachers union questions timing of potential hybrid option
Albuquerque teachers union questions timing of potential hybrid option