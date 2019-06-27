World famous MMA coach plans to promote New Mexico at upcoming UFC event
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 11:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - World famous MMA coach Greg Jackson says he plans to promote New Mexico at a major upcoming UFC event.
It's all a part of his New Mexico Experience Program that promotes tourism, businesses, and brands at MMA events across the world.
UFC 239 in Las Vegas is right around the corner, and local fighters Holly Holm and Jon Jones are headlining the event. Jackson says he plans to highlight New Mexico United, Taos Ski Resort, and much more while he's in Sin City.
"So we have all these amazing businesses that we're really gonna be promoting the whole week I'm out in Las Vegas. Everybody that I see, from these actors, celebrities that love being around fighters, right all the way down to the guys walking down the street in Vegas, I'm gonna be giving out swag and telling them how great New Mexico is," said Jackson.
UFC 239 is set for Saturday, July 6. Holm will be facing Amanda Nunes in the co-main event. Jones will battle Thiago Santos.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: June 27, 2019 11:05 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved