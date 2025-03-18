After a challenging season, UConn is hoping to make a run at a third straight national title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn struggled at times after losing four starters from the national championship team. The Huskies fell short of repeating as Big East champions. The Huskies know what it takes to win in March. Despite the loss of key players from the national championship team, UConn is eyeing its third consecutive national title and that hasn’t been accomplished since the days of John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty. The Huskies open against Oklahoma on Friday night.

