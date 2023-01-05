Albuquerque police: homes of 3 elected officials damaged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The homes of three elected officials in the Albuquerque area were recently damaged by gunshots and police said Thursday they are trying to determine if the incidents were related.

Nobody was injured in the shootings. Police said evidence has been collected from all three scenes and federal authorities are helping with the investigation.

Police said someone shot eight rounds at the southeast Albuquerque home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4.

Seven days later, police said more than a dozen gunshot impacts were identified on walls at the house of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley in Albuquerque’s North Valley.

At least eight shots were fired at the exterior of the southwest Albuquerque home of New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez after midnight Tuesday, according to police.

Lopez has been a state senator since 1997 while Barboas began her first term with the county commission in January 2021. O’Malley has left her position as commissioner after serving a maximum of two terms in the seat.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called the shootings disturbing and said they are serious crimes regardless of whether anyone was injured.

Police Chief Harold Medina said the investigation is a top priority.

