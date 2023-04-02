Albuquerque, state do property swap to solve land use issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque has announced a property swap with the state in hope of solving land use issues.

The city is giving a lot on Menaul Boulevard to the state in exchange for two properties and will provide a larger, more-accessible space for Solid Waste operations.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Saturday that the deal is a win-win for both parties.

“Number one, it does mean that we are going to get the access and the land we need to have a sort of anchor point for the Rail Trail,” Keller told Albuquerque TV station KOB.

State Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla said the property swap is for roughly equal valued land.

And since the swap is a joint resolution, it only has to pass the state Senate and House and doesn’t need approval from the governor, according to Padilla.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state gets the Menaul site for a public safety headquarters to replace the central New Mexico offices — including the State Police office in Albuquerque — and provide a modernized location for law enforcement training and operations.

City officials said providers may still apply for safe outdoor spaces at other locations in Albuquerque.

They said the Pan American site is better for the transfer station, allowing easier access for large city vehicles and presents an ideal place for Solid Waste Department operations.

Padilla could not immediately provide an estimated cost of the public safety headquarters, which he said is still in the planning phase. But he said the money to build it will come from recent budget surpluses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.