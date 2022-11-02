AM Prep-Cooler Copy

FED. JUDGE CHASES ARMED GROUPS FROM BALLOT DROP SPOTS

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ordered armed members of groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations. The move comes after complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. In a ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said groups or those linked to them are also barred from filming or following those within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or an entrance to a building that houses one. They also can’t speak to or yell at individuals within that zone, unless spoken to first. The new rule, requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona, applies to Clean Elections USA as well as The Lions of Liberty and the Yavapai County Preparedness team, which are associated with the far-right anti-government group Oath Keepers.

BIDEN DERIDES FLA. GOV DeSANTIS AS “TRUMP INCARNATE”

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate.” In a final-week sprint before Election Day, Biden targeted a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he scrambled to get votes for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. After visiting Florida, Biden will be in New Mexico tomorrow, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. Most pundits say Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril. Biden’s last- minute blitz through several states is an effort to stem that tide.

FAMILIES OF UVALDE MASSACRE MARK DAY OF DEAD

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre marked the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol. The relatives marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott yesterday carrying an altar. They chose the location to demand — again — tougher state gun laws after the May shooting at Robb Elementary. A main goal of the demonstrators is to raise the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is seeking reelection, has said that would be “unconstitutional.”

PROSECUTORS: TEENS KILLED SPANISH TEACHER OVER GRADES

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa say two teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because they were frustrated over a bad grade. The claim, made in court documents, spells out for the first time the suspected motive in the death of Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. A judge will decide whether to suppress any evidence in the case against Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, who are charged with murder. Both teens will be tried as adults.

