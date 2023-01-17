AM Prep-Cooler Copy

JILL BIDEN’S SKIN CANCER COULD FUEL ADVOCACY IN CANCER FIGHT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden’ s advocacy for curing cancer didn’t start with her stepson’s death in 2015 from brain cancer. It began decades earlier, long before she came into the national spotlight, and could now be further energized by her own brush with a common form of skin cancer. Biden’s advocacy dates to 1993, when four girlfriends were diagnosed with breast cancer, including her pal Winnie, who succumbed to the disease. The first lady often says the worst three words anyone will ever hear are, “You have cancer.” She heard a version of that phrase for herself this past week. A lesion that doctors had found above her right eye during a routine screening late last year was removed on Wednesday and confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma — a highly treatable form of skin cancer.

EX-GOP CANDIDATE ARRESTED IN SHOOTINGS AT LAWMAKERS’ HOMES

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican state legislative candidate who authorities say was angry over losing the election last November and made baseless claims that the election was “rigged” against him, was arrested Monday in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque police SWAT officers arrested Solomon Pena at his home. Pena lost in November to incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Garcia won by 48 percentage points, or roughly 3,600 votes.

REPORT: INDIANA MAN ARRESTED AFTER YOUNG CHILD SEEN WITH GUN

Beech Grove, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man is facing criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun and pulling the trigger outside their apartment. Fox 59, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said 45-year-old Shane Osborne of Beech Grove was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty. It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was captured on a security camera and seized by police in their investigation.

$300K BRINK’S HEIST: MEN DISTRACT WORKER, THIEF SWIPES CASH

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Police have released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them. In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.