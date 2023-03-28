AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS OK POTENTIAL FINES FOR HIGH GAS PRICES

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation’s first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation’s most populous state last summer. California’s gas prices are always higher than the rest of the country because of the state’s taxes and regulations. California has the second-highest gas tax in the country at 54 cents per gallon. And it requires a special blend of gasoline that is better for the environment but more expensive to produce.

FED OFFICIAL: SVB ITSELF WAS MAIN CAUSE OF BANK’S FAILURE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top financial regulator is asserting that Silicon Valley Bank’s own management was largely to blame for the bank’s failure earlier this month. And it says the Federal Reserve will review whether a 2018 law that weakened stricter bank rules also contributed to its collapse. Fed vice chair Michael Barr points to the bank’s “concentrated business model,” in which its customers were overwhelmingly venture capital and high-tech firms in Silicon Valley. He also contends that the bank failed to manage the risk of its bond holdings, which lost value as the Fed raised interest rates.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: FREE MEALS FOR ALL NEW MEXICO STUDENTS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lines will be getting longer for free breakfast and lunch at New Mexico public schools. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation to provide free school meals to all students regardless of family income. The bill cleared the Legislature during the recent 60-day session. New Mexico and several other states are looking to fill the gap as federal pandemic-era benefit programs lapse and as food prices strain family budgets. Lawmakers set aside more than $22 million in the state budget to help pay for the program. Some say more money will be needed to bankroll the effort over time.

CHIPOTLE AGREES TO PAY AFTER CLOSING STORE THAT SOUGHT UNION

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal. In addition to the payment, the company must also post a notice in dozens of stores in New England that it won’t close stores or discriminate against employees due to union support. Chipotle said in a statement that it settled the lawsuit because fighting it would have been burdensome and expensive.

