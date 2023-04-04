AM Prep-Cyber Corner

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH TWITTER BLUE CHECK MARKS?

Elon Musk had promised to take away all of Twitter’s blue check marks doled out to Hollywood stars, professional athletes, business leaders, authors and journalists unless they start buying a monthly subscription to the social media service. Musk’s goal was to shove the advertising-dependent platform he bought for $44 billion last year into a pay-to-play model — and maybe antagonize some enemies and fellow elites in the process. But the Saturday deadline passed and the blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for — nobody but Twitter really knows. The company didn’t return a request to clarify its changing policies.

SOME REMOTE NEW MEXICO AREAS TO RECEIVE HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced a new $40 million round of grants to extend high-speed internet to extremely remote farms, homes and businesses in New Mexico, including counties where the population density is less than one person per square mile. The grants to expand fiberoptic cable networks in New Mexico stem from the $1 billion infrastructure law signed by President Biden in 2021, and the related “Reconnect” program that aims to fill in gaps where internet service is slow or nonexistent.

