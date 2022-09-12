AM Prep-Kickers

N.M. AUTHORITIES SEEKING TIGER AFTER DRUG RAID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was quite a haul for authorities in New Mexico who launched raids at two homes of suspected drug dealers. But there’s one thing they didn’t get their hands on that’s a cause for concern. During the search, authorities found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money. But the search continues for a young tiger they suspect was being kept as a pet. State animal officials say they believe the tiger is still somewhere in New Mexico — and say it poses a clear danger to the public.

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC DOES OWN BIOPIC

TORONTO (AP) — The subject of a new music-based biopic is weird — literally. It’s about Weird Al Yankovic. And like his music-based parodies, the movie is meant to be funny. Yankovic says it features facts about his life, not all of them necessarily true. Daniel Radcliffe plays the lead in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which made its debut Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

