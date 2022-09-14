AM Prep-Kickers

SEARCH ON FOR WOMAN WHO BROUGHT RACCOON INTO N. DAKOTA BAR

MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman walks into a bar with a raccoon. But what happened next is no joke. Officials in North Dakota are looking for the woman, and not just because they want to know what possessed her to bring a wild animal to a bar. Cindy Smith says she was working at Maddock Bar last week when a local brought the raccoon in during happy hour. Smith said she asked the woman to leave, but she took the beast around the bar to show another customer. The barkeeper says no one was bitten by the raccoon. But health officials want anyone who had contact with the raccoon or its saliva to seek medical care as a precaution.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR TIGER IN NEW MEXICO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Still no sign of the tiger authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico have been trying to track down. The big cat was believed to be among the items sought in a raid on two homes last month. Authorities did seize an alligator, along with guns, drugs and money in the search. But they couldn’t get their paws on the tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone in or near the state. And because of the damage they can cause, the tiger is considered a clear danger to the public.

