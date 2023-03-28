AM Prep-Segue

JUDGE; DISTRICT ATTORNEY CAN’T BE CO-COUNSEL IN BALDWIN CASE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge said Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled the district attorney should either lead the case on her own or turn it over entirely to another prosecutor. Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

GWYNETH PALTROW ACCUSER CALLS UTAH SKI CRASH ‘SERIOUS ATTACK’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a Utah skiing collision has testified that the actor crashed into him from behind and sent him “absolutely flying.” Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson said Monday the collision with Paltrow was “a serious smack.” He also said the 2016 crash left him with life-altering injuries, including a concussion with symptoms that have lasted years. Paltrow testified days earlier that Sanderson was the one who rammed into her. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly. Next, the actress’ defense team will make their case. Her two teenage children’s statements will be read into the record later in the week.

TARON EGERTON SLOTS TETRIS STORY INTO PLACE IN NEW BIOPIC

The origin story of the iconic computer game “Tetris” is more thrilling than you may think. It involves border crossing, authority dodging, underhand deals, putting your house on the line and — finally — trying to secure the rights for the game from behind the Iron Curtain. And now it’s a film, releasing March 31, on Apple TV+. After playing an early version of Tetris, game designer Henk Rogers travels to the Soviet Union in 1988 to meet Tetris designer Alexey Pajitnov, hoping to secure worldwide distribution rights to the game. Taron Egerton plays Rogers. He says he liked Rogers’ “single-minded, determined devil-may-care thing.”

