AM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN, FAMILY OF SLAIN CINEMATOGRAPHER SETTLE LAWSUIT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s a settlement between Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer shot to death on the set of the movie “Rust.” Word of the deal is from Matthew Hutchins, widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who says he now believes the shooting was an accident. Hutchins will be executive producer of the movie, which was mothballed after the shooting in New Mexico almost a year ago. Production will resume in January. The settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit is subject to court approval.

PRODUCER OF TV SHOW “SCRUBS” CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new #MeToo case is rocking Hollywood. Prosecutors in Los Angeles say an executive producer and writer for the sitcom “Scrubs” is charged with sexually assaulting five women. Police say there could be many more victims — and are encouraging them to come forward. Weinberg, who’s 62, faces 18 felony counts, including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment by use of violence, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury — and attempted forcible penetration with a foreign object. He’s been released on $5 million bond. Arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL GETS UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey heads to court today to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by an actor who accuses him of sexual misconduct. The case centers on an encounter between the two in 1986, when Anthony Rapp was 14 and Spacey, 26. Rapp says Spacey invited him to a party at his home, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests left. Rapp came out with his claim in 2017, the first in a series of sexual misconduct allegations that scuttled Spacey’s acting career, which included starring in the Netflix drama series “House of Cards.” Both Spacey and Rapp are expected to testify at the trial, which is being held in New York.

OSCAR-WINNING ACTORS CUT HAIR IN SUPPORT OF IRANIAN WOMEN

PARIS (AP) — Two Oscar-winning actors are taking on a real-life role: activists showing support for women in Iran. Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche have filmed themselves clipping off their own hair in videos they’ve posted online. Binoche exclaimed “For freedom” as she used scissors to lop a chunk of hair off her head — then brandished the locks before the camera. People in Iran are incensed by the death of a young woman who died in police custody after being arrested for letting too much of her hair show outside the head covering women are required to wear. Women in different parts of the world have publicly shorn their hair during their protests.

ALEX JONES BAILS ON SECOND APPEARANCE, DEFENSE RESTS

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theory peddler Alex Jones has decided to skip taking the stand again in his defamation lawsuit in Connecticut. His lawyers decided not to put on a case, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin. A jury of three men and three women will decide how much Jones must pay for his claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The Infowars host has already lost the defamation part of the case. Jones was called to testify by attorneys for the plaintiffs during their case. On the stand, Jones declared he was tired of apologizing for his Sandy Hook comments.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, DAVID LETTERMAN, GAYLE KING

NEW YORK (AP) — Some big-name celebrities will help former first lady Michelle Obama get the word out about her upcoming book. Among those to appear on her tour are David Letterman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gayle King and Conan O’Brien. The book, tiled “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” will be launched with a tour starting next month in Washington. It then will hopscotch across major U.S. cities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.