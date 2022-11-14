AM Prep-Segue

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” WINS BOX OFFICE RACE

UNDATED (AP) — The release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has taken the box office by storm. The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales its first weekend in theaters. That makes it the second-biggest opening of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” On top of its North American revenue, “Wakanda Forever” earned another $150 million elsewhere, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million. With the 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the original, the sequel tells the story of his character’s death — and the grieving kingdom he left behind.

“BLACK ADAM” FALLS TO SECOND IN BOX OFFICE BATTLE

UNDATED (AP) — The rise of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” means the fall of the movie that had been the box office leader. “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson drops to second place with $8.6 million. Third is “Ticket to Paradise” with $6.1 million, followed by “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” with $3.2 million and ”Smile” with $2.3 million.

ALEC BALDWIN SUES OVER DEADLY “RUST” SET SHOOTING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin says he wants to clear his name. To do that, he’s suing some who worked him on the movie “Rust.” Baldwin targets those who handled the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year in New Mexico. Baldwin’s suit names some of those sued by Mamie Mitchell, a script supervisor on “Rust.” It seeks a share of any damages Mitchell might win — and demands that the defendants pay any damages assessed against him. Baldwin, who’s also a producer on “Rust,” says he was told the gun was safe and that he didn’t pull the trigger. But an FBI report says the gun couldn’t have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

MAN WHO INSPIRED MOVIE “THE TERMINAL” DIES

PARIS (AP) — Many of us have felt the ordeal of being in an airport a long time — but this man lived it. Mehran Karimi Nasseri spent 18 years in Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and his saga partly inspired the Steven Spielberg movie, “The Terminal.” Nasseri has died. Airport officials say he had a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday and couldn’t be revived. Nasseri’s age isn’t confirmed, though it’s believed he was born in 1945.

ART FLOURISHES AMIDST WAR IN UKRAINE

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Usually war creates only carnage. But in Ukraine, it’s also a catalyst for art. A painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has appeared on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. It appears to be the work of Banksy. The British graffiti maker has posted images of the artwork on his own Instagram page, a clue for those seeking the identity of the artist. There are two others in the area. They also look like Banksy’s work, thought those pieces weren’t on his Instagram page.

