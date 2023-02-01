AM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN IS CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be issued a summons to appear in court on involuntary manslaughter charges for the shooting death of a cinematographer during the filming of the movie “Rust” in 2021. Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, formally charged Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed yesterday. Some court proceedings allow for defendants to appear remotely. Prosecutors will ask a judge rather than a grand jury to determine if there’s sufficient evidence to go to trial. Baldwin was rehearsing a scene by pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off. Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, declined comment on the charges, referring to a previous statement in which Baldwin said he had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun.

WHAT PROSECUTORS SAY ALEC BALDWIN DID

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, say the evidence against Alec Baldwin includes many instances of “extremely reckless acts” that led to the death of a cinematographer on a movie set in 2021. A probable cause statement says Baldwin pointed a revolver at Halyna Hutchins during a scene rehearsal, when industry standards call for a plastic or replica gun. Hutchins was killed when the gun went off. The statement says photos and videos of the rehearsal showed Baldwin with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger while “manipulating” the pistol’s hammer. It cites an FBI analysis that shows the pistol could not be fired without pulling the trigger. Investigators say Baldwin also did not complete firearms training before filming and on set. Baldwin has said the shooting was an accident and he had trusted the professionals with whom he worked.

DC UNIVERSE UNVEILS MULTI-YEAR PLAN

NEW YORK (AP) – The first part of an eight- to ten-year plan for the DC Universe of films and TV series will begin in July 2025 with a new Superman movie. New DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for the DCU. Gunn will write the first movie, which will be about Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. No casting was announced. Robert Pattinson will return as Batman in “The Batman Part 2,” which will be part of “DC Elsewhere.” That means it’s not part of the central overlapping DC Universe story. Swamp Thing will get a standalone film. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” is also in the works. The all-female island birthplace of Wonder Woman will be the setting of a drama series called “Paradise Lost.”

ANTONIO BANDERAS: GO SEE THE “SHREK” MOVIES AGAIN

MADRID (AP) – Antonio Banderas suggests anyone who saw the “Shrek” movies as a kid should go back and see them again, because you might say, “Ohhhhhh!” Banderas says they got away with a lot, especially in the second “Shrek” movie. He says kids who saw the movies when they were five or six are now in their 20s and will get the jokes that went over their heads. Banderas’ character in that movie, Puss In Boots, is in his own spin-off movie that’s in theaters now.

