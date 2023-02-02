AM Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN’S FIRST COURT APPEARANCE WILL BE IN A FEW WEEKS

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will appear in court by videoconference later this month after they were charged this week with involuntary manslaughter. A judge in Santa Fe, New Mexico, scheduled Baldwin and weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to appear in late February in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin pointed a gun at Hutchins during a scene rehearsal when the gun went off. Prosecutors have submitted a list of dozens of witnesses that includes director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the incident.

HISTORY OF “AIRPLANE!” COMING IN THE FALL

NEW YORK (AP) – The makers of the 1980 film “Airplane!” have written a book on the inside story of making the movie. The book “Surely You Can’t Be Serious” will focus on the memories of the writing and directing team of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker. They’ll discuss things like how they got Peter Graves to play his first comedy role, and details on the jive talk scene. The book also features commentary from surviving cast members and famous admirers like David Letterman, Maya Rudolph and Jeff Bridges. “Surely You Can’t Be Serious” comes out Oct. 3.

COLIN QUINN: JUST KEEP BEING FUNNY

NEW YORK (AP) – Colin Quinn’s advice for budding stand-up comedians is to keep writing jokes. Quinn says comedians are the opposite of musicians, in that they can’t just play their hits. Quinn says the trick is to just keep writing, because “there’s no coasting in stand-up.” Quinn acknowledges that most of his advice is bad, like “try to get on ‘Letterman.’” Quinn currently is doing a one-man show in New York.

LAWYER TOM GIRARDI INDICTED

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former Los Angeles lawyer who appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and helped inspire the film “Erin Brockovich” has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $18 million from clients. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles and in Chicago say Tom Girardi siphoned funds from clients who reached settlements. They say in one case, Girardi settled a case for a man severely burned in a utility explosion for $53 million, but he told the client the settlement was $7.25 million. It’s unclear whether Girardi has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. Girardi is 83 and believed to suffering from dementia. Girardi made appearances on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with his then-wife, Erika Jayne. He also took on Pacific Gas and Electric in a case that inspired “Erin Brockovich,” for which he served as an adviser.

