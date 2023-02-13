AM Prep-Segue

DIRECTOR HUGH HUDSON DIES

LONDON (AP) – “Chariots of Fire” director Hugh Hudson has died after a short illness, according to his family. Hudson died Friday at a London hospital at the age of 86. “Chariots of Fire” was Hudson’s first feature film. He had worked as a documentary editor and producer, and he was a second-unit director for the film “Midnight Express.” “Chariots of Fire” won four Academy Awards, including best picture. Hudson also directed “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes” and “My Life So Far.”

ALEC BALDWIN FILES TO DISMISS ENHANCEMENT ON CHARGE

UNDATED (AP) – Alec Baldwin’s lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him for the shooting death of a cinematographer in 2021. Baldwin’s attorneys say in a court filing in New Mexico that prosecutors are charging Baldwin under a statute that did not exist when the incident happened. It would mean the difference between 18 months in prison and five years in prison. Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust” outside Santa Fe. Baldwin has not been arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance later this month by videoconference.

ROSEANNE BARR RETURNS WITH COMEDY SPECIAL

UNDATED (AP) – Roseanne Barr has made her first comedy special in nearly 20 years. “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This” was filmed in front of an audience in Houston. It debuts today on the Fox Nation streaming service, which also will air a documentary about her. Barr has kept a low profile since she was fired from ABC in 2018. She had posted a racist tweet that she later apologized for.

DANIELLE DEADWYLER SEES RACISM IN THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS

NEW YORK (AP) – Danielle Deadwyler says racism, especially against Black women, played a role in the Academy Award nominations. Deadwyler tells the podcast Kermode and Mayo’s Take that prejudice against Black women “comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect.” Deadwyler was considered a likely nominee for the best actress Oscar for her performance in “Till,” while Viola Davis was considered a contender for her role in “The Woman King.” Both were passed over, while Andrea Riseborough nabbed a nomination for her role in “To Leslie,” a film that hardly anyone saw.

“MAGIC MIKE” INSTALLMENT TAKES BOX OFFICE

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was the number-one movie in theaters this weekend. It earned $8.2 million in its debut weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates. That may not seem like much, but movie-going tends tend to drop during Super Bowl weekend. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is in second place. “Titanic” was re-released for its 25th anniversary and earned enough to slip into third place. “80 for Brady” takes fourth, followed by “Knock at the Cabin.”

DIRECTOR CARLOS SAURA DIES

MADRID (AP) – Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura has died at the age of 91, according to Spain’s Cinema Academy. He died on Friday, the day before he was to receive an honorary award for his prolific career. Saura earned three Academy Award nominations for best foreign language film, for “Mamá cumple 100 años″ in 1979, ”Carmen″ in 1984 and ″Tango″ in 1999.

HOLLYWOOD PUBLICIST HOWARD BRAGMAN DEAD AT 66

UNDATED (AP) — Beloved Hollywood publicist Howard Bragman has died at the age of 66. Bragman specialized in crisis relations, with clients including Monica Lewinsky and Chaz Bono. He became known as a go-to for helping celebrities come out publicly, including “Family Ties” star Meredith Baxter, country singer Chely Wright, basketball players John Amaechi and Sheryl Swoopes and football player Michael Sam. His family announced his death in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He was diagnosed just 10 days ago and died Saturday. A native of Flint, Michigan, Bragman got his start in public relations in Chicago. Eventually he made his way to Los Angeles and founded his own firm, BNC.

