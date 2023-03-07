AM Prep-Segue

“HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART 1” GETS A SEQUEL SERIES

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jay Ellis says if you saw the Mel Brooks film “History of the World, Part 1,” you know exactly what you’re getting into with the series, “History of the World, Part 2.” Among the celebrities involved are Jack Black, Wanda Sykes, Dove Cameron, Seth Rogen, Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville. Josh Gad says it was “so thrilling” to “do these stupid jokes” in the world Brooks created. “History of the World, Part 2” is running now on Hulu.

DA STANDS BY PROSECUTOR IN ALEC BALDWIN SET-SHOOTING CASE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in Santa Fe has fought back against efforts to disqualify the special prosecutor pursuing manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. Baldwin’s legal team is seeking to disqualify special prosecutor and Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies called the objection a “novel theory” that has no support in new Mexico statutes or case law.” An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries a maximum penalty of 18-months in prison and fines.

RACHAEL RAY WILL END HER SHOW

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rachael Ray says this season of her talk show will be her last. Ray says in a statement she’s had 17 wonderful seasons, but it’s time for her to move on to the next chapter of her career. She says she will put her energies into her production company, Free Food Studios, to “introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms.” The final broadcast date was not announced.

“TOP CHEF” GOES INTERNATIONAL FOR ALL-STAR VERSION

UNDATED (AP) – For the first time, the Bravo competition show “Top Chef” is going abroad. The winners of 11 “Top Chef” competitions from around the world will compete for the title of Top Chef World All-Star. The episodes were filmed in London, with the finale in Paris. The 20th season of “Top Chef” premieres Thursday on Bravo.

“ONE PIECE” COMES TO NETFLIX

TOKYO (AP) – The world’s best-selling manga series is being turned into a live-action series for Netflix. “One Piece” will star Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy (ihn-YAH’-key gah-DOY’) as Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate whose nationality is a mystery. The series already has been made into an anime TV series with more than 900 episodes, 13 animated movies and three video games.

