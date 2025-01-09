Arizona promotes Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has promoted Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator and hired former player Joe Salave’a as associate head coach and defensive line coach, the school announced Thursday.

Gonzales served as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator last season, Brent Brennan’s first as head coach. He previously spent four years as New Mexico’s head coach and was Arizona State’s defensive coordinator from 2018-19, with a stint as San Diego State’s defensive backs coach before that.

Gonzales replaces Duane Akina, who shifted to defensive backs coach.

Salave’a was a two-time all-Pac-10 player from 1994-97 and played nine seasons in the NFL. He has previous coaching stops at Miami, Oregon, Washington State and San Jose State.

