Avery scores 23 points to help Oklahoma State hold off St. Thomas-Minnesota, 80-71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marchelus Avery scored 11 of his 23 points over the final 10 minutes to help Oklahoma State hold off a barrage of 3-pointers from St. Thomas-Minnesota to take an 80-71 win. The Cowboys converted 20 of 28 from the free-throw line while the Tommies knocked down 15 of 36 from behind the arc.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.