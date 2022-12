FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Led by Jermarl Baker Jr.’s 20 points, the Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 58-53 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are now 5-7 with the victory and the Cowboys dropped to 5-8 after the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

