Barry Odom has No. 19 UNLV one step away from potentially making the College Football Playoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Barry Odom had only minutes earlier claimed his most important victory as a head coach when his thoughts turned Saturday night to the lowest moment of his career. Odom was fired five years ago to the day by Missouri. He began to choke up and stopped talking for a few seconds as he pondered the journey from that memory to celebrating UNLV defeating Nevada 38-14 to make the Mountain West championship — and have a real shot at the College Football Playoff.

