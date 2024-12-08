Braden Smith stars as No. 8 Purdue beats Maryland 83-78

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 24 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Purdue held off Maryland for an 83-78 win. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 21 points for the Boilermakers, who bounced back after a loss to Penn State on Thursday. Camden Heide added 15 points and Fletcher Loyer finished with 12. Derik Queen led the Terrapins with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

