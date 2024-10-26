Brown helps Towson continue its domination over Monmouth in 26-14 win

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sean Brown threw two touchdowns with both going to Carter Runyon and Towson continued its mastery over Monmouth beating the Hawks 26-14. Brown helped lead a nine-play, 70-yard drive to start the third quarter that ended when he threw a 3-yard touchdown to Runyon to give the Tigers a 17-7 lead. With 3:56 left before the third ended, Derek Robertson threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Gavin Nelson to bring the Hawks within 17-14. Towson got a 22-yard field goal from Keegan Vaughan for a six-point lead, and almost midway through the fourth, Brown threw a 6-yard touchdown to Runyon to seal it. Robertson threw for 305 yards, a touchdown and interception for the Hawks.

