Cal Bears without 3,000-yard passing QB Fernando Mendoza at No. 9 SMU because of illness

DALLAS (AP) — California starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza is unexpectedly out for the Bears’ regular-season finale at ninth-ranked SMU because of illness. Chandler Rodgers started Saturday in place of Mendoza, who has thrown for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Mendoza last week became the seventh player in school history with a 3,000-yard passing season. The Bears got bowl eligible with a win over Stanford, when Mendoza threw a 22-yard touchdown pass with 2:40 left.

